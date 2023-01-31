Today’s Weather: Rainy and windy

January 31, 2023

On Tuesday morning the weather in several areas will start off mainly clear. Increased clouds are expected during the course of the day with isolated showers in the west and north and snow or sleet is possible in the mountains. The wind will be mainly westerly, moderate to very strong, up to 6 Beaufort at times. The sea will be quite rough. Temperatures will rise to around 16 C inland and on the coasts and 5 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday night, the weather will remain cloudy with a chance of isolated rain mainly in the west and north. The winds will be mainly south-westerly to north-westerly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. Temperatures will drop to 4 C in the interior, 6 C on the east and southeast coasts, 9 C on the remaining coasts and -1 in the higher mountains, where frost will form.

On Wednesday, the weather will be mostly cloudy, with local rains and isolated storms expected. In the higher mountains, snow or sleet will fall. On Thursday, the weather will be mostly clear, with temporarily increased cloud cover, mainly in the afternoon. On Friday, the weather will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms expected.

The temperature on Wednesday is expected to drop but by Friday it will rise again, reaching close to average for the season.

