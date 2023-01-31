January 31, 2023

Travelling Drama International Short Film Festival has screenings all over Cyprus

By Eleni Philippou
greek shorts

Awarded Greek short films of the annual Drama Short Film Festival travel to dozens of destinations every year. Germany, Serbia, Egypt, Italy and Cyprus are the countries to host this cinematic experience along with some 60 cities in Greece. February will see the films screened on out island, in all of the four major cities of the country – Limassol, Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos.

Taking place simultaneously between February 6 and 8, a total of eight films will be screened, cost-free for the public, and they will all include subtitles in English. They are Daphne by Tonia Mishiali, Yama by Andreas Vakalios, Pendulus by Demetris Gkotsis, To Vancouver by Artemis Anastasiadou, 5 PM Seaside by Valentin Stejskal, Tokakis or What’s My Name by Thanos Tokakis, Toxic Magnus by Nasos Gatzoulis and Not Tomorrow by Amerissa Basta.

The screenings on February 6 will begin at Theatro Skala in Larnaca at 8.30pm and will simultaneously take place in Paphos at the Home of Arts & Literature but at 8pm. Limassol too will screen the Greek short films on February 6 at 8.30pm and will continue on February 7 as will the Paphos venue. In Nicosia, the films will be presented on February 7 and 8 at Pantheon Theatre, giving film lovers all around the island the chance to catch the latest selection of films part of the Drama Short Film Festival.

 

Drama Short Film Festival

Screenings of awarded Greek short films. February 6. Theatro Skala, Larnaca. 8pm. February 6-7. Home of Arts & Literature, Paphos. 8pm. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. February 7-8. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. With English subtitles. www.dramafilmfestival.gr

