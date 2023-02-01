And then what? Women’s theatre and movement meetings

Three women invite others to share their experiences and create a core of female solidarity. And Then What? is part of the artistic residency programme More than Dancing organised by the Dance House Lefkosia. In collaboration with the Network Against Violence Against Women, the Department of Gender Studies of the University of Cyprus and the Pancyprian Association of Single Parent Families and Friends, the programme will take place every Wednesday for seven weeks.

The project invites the women of Cyprus to come together through movement and theatre and to unite in a safe space. Talking about the project the organisers say: “According to the European Institute for Gender Equality, in Cyprus it is estimated that 22 per cent of women have been victims of violence. But how many other incidents are not officially reported to be recorded in the statistics, especially in a state – where again according to the above-mentioned organisation – 47 per cent of the population of Cyprus declare that they do not trust the police?”

And Then What? is a project that aims to deal with this issue artistically, taking the following guiding questions as a starting point: “Are you a woman of any age and you‘ve been a victim of violence? If so; Do you report it? And then what? Did you sever any relationship you had with the person? And then what? Did you leave the house? And then what? Did you change your job? And then what? Did your children have to change schools? And then what? You haven’t done any of the above? And then what?

“If you now feel,” add the organisers, “that you are ready to explore this And Then What? in a creative way that can shed light on these issues from a different perspective and find other ways to make your voice heard beyond the predetermined ones, then come to the women’s theatre and movement meetings at Dance House Lefkosia.”

Every Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm from February 8 onwards, organisers Eleftheria, Nayia and Elena will gather with a group of women to create a safe context for every woman and every story of violence, told or untold. Eleftheria Sokratous is a mixed-ability dance teacher and creator in the field of dance, Nayia T Karacosta is an actress, performer and drama facilitator, and Elena Sokratous is a director and drama facilitator.

For seven weeks, women will meet and creatively explore the topic. Alongside the meetings at the Dance House Lefkosia premises free creative activities will be offered to children so that any mother will have the opportunity to attend without having to worry about caring for her child. At the end of the meetings, a documentary performance will be created based on the experiences shared.

And Then What?

Movement and dance project for women. Every Wednesday from February 8 onwards. Dance House Lefkosia, Nicosia. 6pm-8pm. Free. Registration: [email protected], 22-780960