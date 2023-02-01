Children’s A&E and new mammography centres opened

The children’s specially designated accidents and emergencies department (A&E) has started operating at Nicosia general hospital, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela announced on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the pilot A&E opened on Monday, with three paediatricians which are expected to be increased to five by the end of February.

Visiting the area created at the Nicosia hospital for the children’s A&E, Hadjipantela said: “One more goal of the government of Nicos Anastasiades and the health ministry has been achieved.”

If children need further treatment or the doctors deem necessary following a visit to the A&E at Nicosia general, they will be taken to Makarios children’s hospital, the minister added.

In relation to the additional shits by doctors, the minister stated that “it will be staffed with paediatricians from the public sector, who work in state hospitals.”

Nicosia General A&E director, Andreas Eliades stated that the department is operating on a pilot basis, asking the public to show understanding, since as he said for the time being the department is only partially staffed.

“We expect that in the coming days we will be more better staffed. All the infrastructures, which operate for the adults will operate for the children. The difference is that children from 0 to 16 years of age will be examined by a specialist paediatrician in a specially designed area,” he explained.

Appearing later in Paphos, Hadjipantela also inaugurated a new mammography centre in Yeroskipou.

He said that the creation of mammography centres in the Famagusta and Paphos areas had been a priority for his ministry.

He added that the mammography centres throughout Cyprus are additionally being upgraded following a donation by Opap, to ensure that they are equipped with the latest digital equipment.

Mammograms are not covered by the national health scheme (Gesy) but are instead offered for free through the health ministry.

In this context, the minister said that the cabinet recently decided to extend the age range, so that women form 45-74 can get screenings for breast cancer.

Commenting on other updates in the field of cancer research, Hadjpantela said that new appointments were made to the national cancer committee, which constitutes a board of directors. The Institute will constitute the scientific experts in cancer matters, as he said, which will undertake the organisation and coordination of all activities related to the disease’s treatment.

In addition to the upgrade of the breast cancer screening programme, the minister said that a process is being promoted for the operation of a prevention programme for colon cancer throughout Cyprus.