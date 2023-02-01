Cyprus universities launch joint shipping programme

The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) and the Open University of Cyprus on Tuesday announced that they have signed a cooperation agreement for the design and launch of a new inter-university Master’s degree programme in international shipping management.
According to the announcement, the programme in question, which will be submitted to the Cyprus Agency of Quality Assurance and Accreditation in Higher Education for evaluation and certification, will be offered remotely, using the Open University’s distance learning platform.
The programme, which will be offered in the English language, will be conducted in collaboration with the newly established Department of Shipping, which is under Tepak’s Faculty of Management and Economics, and the Open University’s School of Economics and Management.
The agreement for the new programme was signed by Tepak rector professor Panayiotis Zaphiris and Open University of Cyprus rector professor Petros Passiardis, in a special ceremony held on January 27, 2023, in Limassol.
The agreement is part of the wider Memorandum of Cooperation between the two Cypriot universities, with the main objective of jointly promoting scientific, research, educational and administrative cooperation between the two institutions.
The two rectors expressed their joy and satisfaction at the signing of the agreement, which, as they stated, is part of the strategic goal of the two Cypriot public universities to develop and strengthen their outward-looking strategies and internationalisation, through widening and deepening synergies and collaborations with other universities.
They also mentioned the perspectives that open up for the design and launch of other joint study programmes by the two universities, as well as for cooperation in the field of research.
This master’s degree is an innovative study programme for Cypriot data, as it will be offered by two public Universities, it will be offered remotely and in English and it will be purely oriented towards shipping, just like other new study programmes that will be offered by the newly established Department of Shipping at Tepak.
“The programme is expected to attract both local and foreign students, as well as seasoned shipping sector executives, who wish to deepen their knowledge in shipping, a vital sector for the Cypriot economy,” the announcement concluded.