February 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Journalists union reelects Giorgos Frangos as president

By Jonathan Shkurko00
giorgos frangos
File photo: President of the journalists union, Giorgos Frangos

Giorgos Frangos was re-elected as the president of the journalists union on Wednesday for the next three years after winning the internal election for which he was the sole candidate.

According to a statement released by the union, the deadline for submitting new nominations for the role of president expired on Tuesday.

Frangos’ new term will officially begin on February 15.

The statement also announced the new candidates running for a position in the union’s board of directors.

They are Giorgos Agapiou, Athanasios Athanasiou, Stavros Antoniou, Eleni Constantinou, Ralli Papageorgiou, Yiannis Seitaridis, Demetris Stratis and Ioanna Christodoulou.

