February 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested in Paphos after ramming into a police officer’s car

By Jonathan Shkurko00
A 38-year-old man was arrested in Paphos on Tuesday for verbally assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, at 6pm a police officer, off duty at that time, was the victim of a traffic accident when a car rammed into her own private vehicle while she was stopped at a red light on Anexartisias Street.

The police officer got off her car and asked the driver of the other vehicle for his ID and driving licence, after identifying herself as a police officer.

However, the 38-year-old allegedly reacted badly, as he started verbally abusing the officer, while resisting the arrest.

The police officer then requested the intervention of other officers, who arrived at the scene shortly after and took the 38-year-old man into custody.

According to Nicolaou, it emerged that the man was driving without a valid driving licence.

