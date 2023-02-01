Plenty of stand-up comedy nights in February

Comedy shows are growing a fanbase on the island as stand-up evenings become more frequent and comedians grow in number. Although 2023 is going to welcome some big names in comedy offering shows in English, the upcoming events in February will all be in Greek from Cypriot and invited Greek performers. And it seems to be a women-oriented month!
The first show, coming up on Friday at Balcon8 welcomes three comedians. Despo Leontiou, Panayiotis Timotheou and Florentios Solomi will each take the stage sharing hilarious antics and personal stories. The next event to take place will be a women’s affair. February 10’s comedy night at Souvenir in Limassol will welcome five female comedians to the stage. Organised by Cyprus Comedy Central, the event will feature Irene ok comedian, Despo Leontiou, Natalia Panagiotou, Elena Leontiou and Christal Cy.
The middle and end of the month will host two comedians from Greece who will present shows in Limassol and Nicosia. Chrysa Katsarini will return to the island after a sold-out tour in Greece to present her show Kouverta for the last time. Her stand-up addresses homophobia, sexism and the outlandish advice that is circulated on how women can avoid being rape victims. Touching on dark personal stories, she uses humour to reach a brighter side and find positivity in life through comedy.
The first of her three Cyprus shows will take place at Cine Studio in Nicosia on February 18, follow by a show in Larnaca at Savino Live on February 19 and a final one at Ravens Music Hall in Limassol on February 20.
Wrapping up February’s comedy nights is a show by the well-known Greek comedian Sofia Moutidou. Her Cyprus comeback celebrates her 10-year career in stand-up comedy with shows in Limassol and Nicosia. Her 10 Years of Sofia show includes some of her best monologues and hilarious moments from past performances that toured Greece, Cyprus and other countries. She will first take the stage at Sto Perama in Limassol on February 24 before heading to the capital for one more show at DownTown Live on the following evening.
Stand Up Comedy in Limassol
With 3 comedians. February 3. Balcon8, Limassol. 8.30pm. €5. In Greek. Tel: 97-624807
Women’s Stand Up
With 5 female comedians. February 10. Souvenir, Limassol. 8pm. In Greek. Tel: 99-191270
Chrysa Katsarini
Greek comedian presents her stand-up show Kouverta. February 18. Cine Studio, Nicosia. 9.15pm. February 19. Savino Live, Larnaca. 9pm. February 20. Ravens Music Hall, Limassol. 9.30pm. Presales €12, at the door €15. In Greek. Tel: 99-865603. www.motioncomedy.com
10 Years of Sofia
Comedy show with Sofia Moutidou. February 24. Sto Perama, Limassol. February 25. DownTown Live, Nicosia. Doors open 8pm, show 8.30pm. €20. In Greek. www.soldoutticketbox.com. Tel: 25-373763 (Sto Perama), 99-810011 (DownTown Live)