700 police officers set to join the force in 2023

By Jonathan Shkurko0156
Stelios Papatheodorou
Police chief Stelios Papatheodorou

A total of 700 new police officers will be recruited by the police force in 2023, according to police chief Stelios Papatheodorou.

Speaking to journalists after the inauguration of a new police station in Athienou on Thursday, Papaptheodorou said around 270 prospective members of the police special force have already undertaken their final exam and that another batch of police academy trainees is expected to be examined on April 8.

“Our ultimate goal is to eventually recruit 700 police officers in 2023,” Papatheodorou said. “There is a lot of interest from people to join the police force.”

He also said he is considering holding talks with MPs regarding the issue that recently the swift demotions of police officers within the force only days after they were promoted.

“For now, we must comply with every decision taken by the administrative court. However, should more similar situation arise, I will forward my thoughts on the promotion regulations within the police force to the parliament.”

Papatheodorou, however, remained mum on the topic raised by Athienou community leader Kyriakos Kareklas regarding the installation of barbed wire outside the village’s nearby buffer zone.

“That is a political decision, and I cannot give my opinion about it,” he said.

“That said, I can confirm that special police officers will be deployed in the area to better monitor the Green Line and to control the illegal entrance of migrants.”

