Cyprus on UN honour list for paying its full contribution

Cyprus and four other countries – Barbados, Malaysia, South Korea and Malta – have been included in the UN’s honour roll after paying in full their annual contribution to the regular budget of the United Nations, the UN announced.

During Wednesday’s regular briefing of the international mass media, Assistant Deputy Representative of the Secretary-General, Florencia Soto Nino, stated that Cyprus along with the four other countries had been included in the list, having paid in full their annual contribution to the regular budget.

This brings the number of countries that have settled their contribution to 25.

