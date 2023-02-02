Demetriades outlines 12 priorities of his potential administration

Presidential candidate Achilleas Demetriades on Thursday released a list outlining 12 key priorities of his potential administration should he get elected.
The list includes policy proposals and future measures on a wide range of topics, such as the fight against corruption, affordable housing, renewable energy, and the Cyprus problem, especially concerning the resumption of negotiations.
If elected, Demetriades also vowed to open a full independent investigation into the over 7,000 “golden passports” granted by the Cyprus government under the dismantled citizenship-by-investment scheme, and to abolish certain privileges enjoyed by politicians and government officials.
Demetriades divided his list into three separate groups, calling them “honest state”, “Cyprus 2035” and “no to partition”.
The first group of priorities outlines the candidate’s intention to open an investigation on the Nicolatos committee report linked to the golden passport probe with the assistance of the European Public Prosecutor’s office, to revisit the Attorney General’s responsibilities and to increase the independence of institutions.
He also added that his cabinet will work on drafting a code of conduct for the President of the Republic and his ministers to increase accountability and transparency within the government.
The second set of priorities describe the need to increase affordable housing for vulnerable groups of the population and the possible amendments to the constitution in order to guarantee a clean environment to the people of Cyprus.
In addition to that, Demetriades also vowed to recruit additional border police officers to be deployed along the Green Line in order to tackle the illegal crossing of migrants into the Republic.
The third and final group of the candidate’s list is a series of measures and proposals aimed at avoiding partition with the north.
More specifically, Demetriades vowed that, if elected, he will send a letter to the UN Secretary General informing him of Cyprus’ readiness to sign a strategic agreement to pursue a comprehensive solution framework.
Another key point in the third group describes the need of additional staffing within the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP).