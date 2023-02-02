February 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl supports Anti-Cancer Society with €106,000 donation

By Press Release09
Lidl Cyprus

Lidl Cyprus is continuing its support for the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society’s mission for yet another year, donating €106,000 toward the needs of cancer patients and their families.

For the 10th consecutive year, the company remains steadfast in backing the Society’s work, standing by those in need with a high sense of responsibility and solidarity.

The company carried out its act of love and giving, in collaboration with Lidl Plus. From December 12 until January 8, with every scan of the Lidl Plus digital card, Lidl Cyprus donated €0.50 to the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society. Over the designated period, 210,510 scans were carried out, from which a total of €105,255 was raised. The company thereafter donated a total of €106,000 to the Society, to help cover operating costs of two rooms at the Arodafnousa Palliative Care Centre, and towards running the Society’s Nutrition Programme.

Lidl Cyprus’ donation to the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society aligns with the company’s broader relationship of love and support for the community, with donations exceeding €600,000 euro up till 2022.

Since beginning operations on the island in 2012, Lidl Cyprus remains faithful to its corporate responsibility and social contribution programme, which is proven on a daily basis and in practice, through its actions and activities, walking steadily on the road to a better tomorrow.

Follow Lidl Cyprus at the following links:

Related Posts

Lidl promotes conscious nutrition

Press Release

LPM Restaurant & Bar to offer ‘La Vie En Rosé’ weekend brunch

Press Release

BoC Visa Debit card aims at reducing marine plastic waste

Press Release

Mangas: solutions to keep your home cosy, all winter long

Press Release

Cyta hits major fibre network milestone, awards customer with 8 years of free internet

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Epic 5G Unlimited Max: everything unlimited for €19,99

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign