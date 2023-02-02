February 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessInternational

PayPal’s rocky road ahead warrants more cost cuts, Wall Street says

By Reuters News Service0128
paypal

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) will need to cut more costs with its payment volumes expected to shrink as customers batten down the hatches to prepare for a potential economic downturn, said Wall Street analysts, warning of a tough year ahead.

The San Jose, California-based digital payments company said on Tuesday it would lay off 7 per cent of its workforce, or around 2,000 employees, a move in line with analyst expectations and the firm’s previous commitment to rein in costs.

PayPal has been under pressure for most of last year, as surging inflation and fears of a recession limited digital payments and e-commerce spending.

“Improving margins has increasingly been a focus for management over the past year, possibly in part due to pressure from activist Elliott Investment Management, and this looks like another step in that direction,” Morningstar analyst Brett Horn said.

Some analysts suspect the latest job cuts were under pressure from Elliot, which took a stake in the company in August.

PayPal still has potential to “meaningfully improve margins over time,” Horn added, indicating the company has further room to cut costs.

The company cut its annual revenue growth forecast when it reported its third-quarter results in November.

As demand continues to soften, there is little reason for investors to be bullish on PayPal’s growth in the medium term, Jefferies analysts said in a note.

Shares of the company dipped 0.3 per cent in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Related Posts

Investors go back to basics with simpler self-driving vehicles

Reuters News Service

Brokers team up on new platform to boost retail interest in UK capital markets

Reuters News Service

Shell makes record $40bn profit in tumultuous 2022

Reuters News Service

Cyprus Foreign Direct Investment fell in 2021, Russia the leading partner

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cypriot household debt 77 per cent of GDP, corporate debt ratio twice as high

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign