February 2, 2023

Two arrested for statue theft, female suspect released

Bronze statue: girl with the hula hoop

Paphos police late Wednesday arrested two men in connection with the theft of a bronze statue on Saturday.

The released a 33-year-old woman they had arrested earlier in connection with the case when it became clear she had nothing to do with the theft even though she spent two days in custody.

On Wednesday evening, they arrested a man aged 54 who has allegedly confessed, according to police on Thursday. They arrested a second man aged 37 around 11pm and are also looking for a 43-year-old woman.

The ‘girl with the hula hoop’, installed at the Hani tou Ibrahim since last autumn, was reported stolen on Saturday.

