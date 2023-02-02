Workshop celebrates citrus in Mediterranean cuisine

Within the framework of the project Foodprint: The Mediterrnean Diet Revisited, the Goethe-Institut Cyprus is organising a cooking and photography workshop this February. The hands-on experience will get participants cooking as guided by a professional chef and learning food photography tips from an industry professional.
Talking about the project’s theme, the organisers say: “The Mediterranean Diet has been recognised by Unesco as part of humanity’s intangible heritage. It is based on seasonality and consists mostly of plant-based foods, such as vegetables, grains, nuts, legumes and fruits, while it includes few or no animal products.”
February 11’s cooking workshop will invite participants to cook vegetarian recipes using seasonal and local produce. These recipes have been inspired by the Mediterranean diet and developed by chef Manolis Melissaris (also known as the λoneλy oλive), who will lead the cooking part of the workshop. Everyone who participates will receive a leaflet with the recipes prepared at the workshop so that they can cook them at home, as well as interviews and information on the Mediterranean diet.
The second half of the workshop will be led by photographer Stelios Demetriou who will give participants tips on what to pay attention to when photographing food with their mobile phones, both during the food preparation process as well as the finished dishes.
The cooking and photography workshop will take place in a professional kitchen at Smoky Dee’s, between 10am and 2pm, giving participants the opportunity not only to see what professional kitchens look like but to prepare food in this environment themselves. The workshop will end with enjoying the meal that was jointly prepared, accompanied by a glass of local wine.
Free to join, following registration, only 12 spots are available for those aged 16 and above so if interested, register before February 8.
Tangy: a Celebration of Citrus in Mediterranean Cuisine
Cooking and food photography workshop within the framework of the project Foodprint: The Mediterrnean Diet Revisited. February 11. Smoky Dee’s, Nicosia. 10am-2pm. Free. Registrations: [email protected], 22-674606