February 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Authorities issue rules for attending presidential proclamation ceremony

By Staff Reporter066
The proclamation ceremony of the new president will take place at the Tassos Papadopoulos – Eleftheria stadium, in Nicosia on the evening of Sunday February 5 or Sunday February 12 in the case of a second election round, it was announced on Friday.

The exact time of the proclamation will be announced by the Chief Returning Officer.

All the parking spaces at the entrance from Lefkotheou Street, as well as the car park west of the stadium, and the car park behind at the entrance from Lykavittou Street, will be available for the public attending the ceremony.

Officials who will attend are advised to arrive from Eroon Avenue – Lefkotheou Street – Lykavittou Street (from the Tomb of Makedonitissa and the Church of Agios Panteleimon) and from Morphou Avenue – Lykavittou Street and park in the parking space, west of the Tassos Papadopoulos – Eleftheria stadium at the entrance from Lykavittou Street.

Entry to the parking area reserved for officials will only be allowed to the holders of a special card that will be issued for this purpose by the Office of the Chief Returning Officer.

At the ceremony police will take increased security measures.

The list of prohibited items include flares, firecrackers and other dangerous objects to the stadium, and banners with abusive or other provocative or racist content.

Any person who fails to comply with the rules will not be allowed to enter the stadium. Those attending the ceremony are requested to behave in a civil manner and show due respect for this institution.

The capacity of the stadium is limited and, therefore, arrangements will be made so that the public can watch the event from giant screens, which will be placed outside and around the stadium.

Further details about the ceremony will be announced by the Chief Returning Officer.

The election will be held in two rounds. If no candidate gets 51 per cent of the vote this coming Sunday, it will go to a run-off on February 12.

