February 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Car stolen while mum took kid to school

By Staff Reporter00
police car 02

An arrest warrant has been issued against a 29-year-old man suspected of stealing a €33,000 car in Ayia Sophia, Limassol, on Wednesday.

The driver reported that her car was stolen as she got out to take her child to school.

Police investigations led to details obtained against the 29-year-old, while the car was found soon after in Larnaca.

Police investigations are ongoing and the suspect is wanted.

