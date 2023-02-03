February 3, 2023

Inmate found dead at Nicosia central prisons

By Nick Theodoulou00
File photo: Nicosia central prison

An inmate has been found dead at the Nicosia central prisons, with initial indications pointing to suicide.

The 60-year-old man was found dead in the bathroom, according to local reports – which added that he was imprisoned for child rape.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available

