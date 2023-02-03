February 3, 2023

Long weekend calling at Aphrodite Hills

post carnival 2023

𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲 h𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

𝟐𝟒 – 𝟐𝟕 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲 & 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲)

Only 20 minutes away from Limassol and 10 minutes away from Paphos … these carnival vibes are travelling everywhere!

Aphrodite Hills Resort is organising an array of fascinating long weekend activities for Carnival and Green Monday.

Come as a guest or as a visitor for the day and join the fun www.aphroditehills.com Carnival and Green Monday

𝐕𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐀𝐆𝐄 𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐀𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐄𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐀𝐋𝐋 VISITORS

· Friday 24/2: Live Music at the Hotel and Village Square

· Saturday 25/2: Noon and Evening Carnival Parties & Bouncy Castles

· Sunday 26/2: Magic Show, Bouncy Castles, DJ Party

· Green Monday 27/2: Bouncy Castles, Traditional Meal

Accommodation options and festive meals (Carnival & Green Monday) – Hotel (rooms & suites) https://www.aphroditehills.com/offers/carnival-weekend/ – Holiday Residences (Villas & Apartments) https://www.aphroditehills.com/offers/carnival-green-monday/ – Special Meals with Live Music https://www.aphroditehills.com/offers/long-weekend/

