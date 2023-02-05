February 5, 2023

After brisk start, voter numbers slow later in day (Update 3)

By Nick Theodoulou
Προεδρικές Εκλογές 2023 – Γενικός Έφορος Εκλογών – Δηλώσεις (1700)
Chief returning officer Costas Constantinou

Voting in the long-awaited presidential election – has it really been a one-year campaign period? – finally got underway on Sunday, with politicians across the spectrum emphasising the importance of democracy: “Get out and vote!”

It seemed earlier in the day that people had heeded the call, although rain later in the day may have dampened the move to the polls.

Chief returning officer Costas Constantinou’s fifth update of the day showed that 379,000 people had voted out of the total 561,033 who registered.

That corresponds to a 67.6 per cent turnout as of 5pm, up 1.4 per cent compared to 2018. The difference in turnout had been higher earlier in the day, but heavy rains battered parts of Nicosia and some have said this may have kept a few voters at home.

Others offered that voters turned up earlier than usual to try and avoid the rain.

Nicosia’s turnout is at 69.7 per cent, Limassol’s at 64.3 per cent, Famagusta 68.2 per cent, Larnaca’s 66.3 per cent and Paphos’ 71.3 per cent. Voters abroad marked a turnout of 66.6 per cent.

 

VOTER TURNOUT
DISTRICT

Presidential elections 2023

Presidential elections 2018

Parliamentary elections 2021
Lefkosia

69,7%

67,6%

55,1%
Lemesos

64,3%

63,4%

54,5%
Ammochostos

68,2%

66,7%

64,7%
Larnaka

66,3%

67%

57,1%
Pafos

71,3%

68%

64,1%
Overseas

66,6%

62%

54,4%
Total

67,7%

66,2%

56,7%

