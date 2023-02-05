February 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Candidates sending texts to voters on polling day

By Andria Kades00
Personal data protection commissioner Irene Loizidou Nicolaidou

A number of voters have reported they received text messages from presidential candidates calling on them to go vote.

Chief returning officer Costas Constantinou confirmed this was happening while the data protection commissioner Irene Loizidou said most of the complaints concerned a specific candidate – without specifying who.

Any form of advertisement, including text messages are illegal on the day and eve of the vote.

Loizidou is expected to publish the number of reports filed on Monday.

