Man shot in the head in attempted murder in Nicosia city centre

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in an apparent drive by in Nicosia, reports said on Sunday.

According to police, while on Grivas Digeni Avenue in Nicosia near the Ayios Antonios area, the vehicle the man was in was shot at several times.

The man was injured in the shooting and was rushed to Nicosia General’s intensive care unit.

Police have cordoned off the area and are looking for any suspects connected to the incident. Some reports suggested that the victim was also in the vehicle with another individual.

