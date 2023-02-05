February 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: spacex owner and tesla ceo elon musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer todd howard at the e3 gaming convention in los angeles
Tesla CEO Elon Musk

SpaceX may attempt a Starship rocket system launch in March, its billionaire chief Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

“If remaining tests go well, we will attempt a Starship launch next month,” Musk said, in a response to a user’s tweet about Starship.

Musk had in January said that there was a “real shot” at launching Starship in late February, adding that a March launch attempt appears highly likely.

SpaceX, since last year, has been looking to launch its giant Starship into orbit for the first time, a pivotal demonstration flight as it aims to fly NASA astronauts to the moon.

