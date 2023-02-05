February 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

No heating, electricity cut: voting mishaps

By Jean Christou00
Προεδρικές Εκλογές 2023 – Ψηφοφόροι.

Three minor incidents occurred in Limassol during voting on Sunday.

In one case a voter in Plataniskia village arrived ten minutes early and tried to insist on getting in earlier than 7am but was told he would have to wait.

In a second incident, the polling station in Palaiomylos, a village with the smallest voting population in Limassol with 48 registered voters, was briefly left without electricity after a tripped switch.

At another polling station in Finiou in Paphos, a village with less than 100 registered voters, electoral staff were left without heating because someone had forgotten to fill up the fuel tank.

The problems were dealt with quickly, election officials said.

 

 

