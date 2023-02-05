February 5, 2023

Small quake off Paralimni

By Nick Theodoulou00
A 3.6 earthquake struck 25km northeast of Paralimni just after 8am at a depth of 35km.

The geological survey department said there were reports of it having been felt in Famagusta and Larnaca.

There were no immediate reports of any damage.

