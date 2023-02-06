February 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cetinkaya meeting delayed until Tuesday

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Εργασίες στο γήπεδο της Τσετίν Καγιά
Photo: CNA

A meeting between Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign minister’ Tahsin Ertugruloglu and the UNSG’s Special Representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart on issues surrounding the Cetinkaya football stadium located inside the buffer zone and scheduled for Monday was postponed to Tuesday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the postponement was due to the situation caused by the earthquake that took place in south-eastern Turkey.

Turkish Cypriot news outlet Kibris on Monday said Ertugruloglu will ask Stewart to remove the barbed wiring located at the entrance of the stadium.

Last month, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar claimed that by placing the barbed wire and the cement block the peacekeeping forces are blocking entrance to the field.

 

Related Posts

Turkish Cypriot PE teacher refused entry to Turkey

Andria Kades

Man found with 13kg of cannabis jailed for nine years

Jonathan Shkurko

Anastasiades pushed for support of his choice before final count was in

Kyriacos Iacovides

High maximum and minimum daily temperatures seen in January

Jonathan Shkurko

Inside the world of Cyprus’ sneakerheads

Alix Norman

Celebrity Ballet Gala brings acclaimed dancers from around the world

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign