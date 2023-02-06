February 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Convert looking at Eternal Love coming to Paphos

By Eleni Philippou00
zazlavsky vitol

February is another busy month at Technopolis 20 as it hosts musicians for evening performances and educators for fun family, carnival-themed workshops. In addition, an upcoming musical event titled Eternal Love will see internationally recognised pianist and professor Roman Zaslavsky join forces with soprano Nina Vitol.

The two musicians will come together at Markideio Theatre on February 19 to mark the first concert for the Technopolis 20 Classics concert series for 2023. From 6pm onwards, Zaslavsky and Vitol will perform works by Franz Liszt, Richard Strauss, Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms.

Zaslavsky, a piano professor at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna, will return to Cyprus for this one-night-only concert. His performances have taken him to music halls all around the globe, from Europe to Israel, Japan, Columbia, Mexico, Argentina and Brazil. He is also the prize-winner of other renowned international piano competitions and his new recording for DECCA Classics dedicated to works of Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms was released in 2020.

Russian-born lyrical soprano Vitol is recognised by international audiences, critics and colleagues alike. She received her vocal training at the Opera Studio of the Musikhochschule in Stuttgart and since then has performed in world-famous operas such as Bizet’s Carmen and Verdi’s La Traviata. The two musicians come together for an evening that celebrates some of the most acclaimed composers and Eternal Love.

 

Eternal Love

Concert with pianist Roman Zaslavsky and soprano Nina Vitol. February 19. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 6pm. €20. Tel: 7000-2420

Related Posts

HIO trying to indict occupational therapists into Gesy

Antigoni Pitta

Civil engineers reiterate call for earthquake proof buildings

Staff Reporter

Mavroyiannis’ surprise success was not so much of a shock

Elias Hazou

Two arrests after 34kg cannabis found

Andria Kades

Agriculture ministry signs deal for PV park

Andria Kades

Independent candidates ponder who to back

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign