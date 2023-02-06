February 6, 2023

Flurry of meetings over Disy’s next move

Disy's Averof Neophytou

Disy leader Averof Neophytou on Monday met with President Nicos Anastasiades following his exclusion from the final round of presidential elections against his main rival, former Disy member Nikos Christodoulides.

Speaking to reporters after the results, Neophytou made clear Disy’s unity would not be damaged by the results.

He also congratulated his rival candidates Nikos Christodoulides and Andreas Mavroyiannis, who will battle it out in the final round on Sunday, February 12.

In the aftermath of the results, a source told the Cyprus News Agency that Disy’s executive office will convene around noon, and that a party session will follow around 6pm.

According to Cybc, based on the results, Neophytou considered it a done deal and called both Christodoulides and Mavroyiannis about half an hour before the results were out to congratulate them.

Neophytou then headed to meet President Nicos Anastasiades at the presidential palace. He did not comment on what had actually been discussed though he said it was standard that the two would discuss the results.

The final results showed, Christodoulides was in the lead with 32.04 per cent followed by Mavroyiannis at 29.59 per cent, and then Neophytou at 26.11 per cent.

