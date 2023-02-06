February 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Independent candidates ponder who to back

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Προεδρικές Εκλογές 2023 – Ψηφοφορία
Elam's Christos Christou on Sunday

Independent candidates and smaller parties were on Monday being courted by the runoff presidential elections between Andreas Mavroyiannis and Nikos Christodoulides on Sunday.

Mavroyiannis had planned meetings with Disy’s Averof Neophytou, Green Party head Charalambos Theopemptou and independent Achilleas Demetriades.

Demetriades, who took around two per cent of the vote, said on Sunday night that he will make his decision about who to back known by Thursday.

Meanwhile, two other independents Constantinos Christofides and George Colocassides said that they would not guide their voters on who to choose for the second round.

Far-right Elam, whose party leader Christos Christou came fourth on Sunday, said that they would be sending a questionnaire to the two candidates to answer.

The party said that they would announce their choice who to back on Wednesday night.

In statements on Monday, spokesman Geadis Geadi said that the party sees itself as the “kingmaker” as their votes could tip the balance in favour of one candidate.

“Elam expects the two candidates to position themselves in the manner appropriate to a democracy in which there must be pluralism and to respect the entire Cypriot people as the President of the Republic must be President for all Cypriots, without exclusions and without exceptions.”

