February 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

Nestle to hike food prices further in 2023

By Reuters News Service02
nestle chocolate

Nestle (NESN.S) will have to raise prices of its food products further this year to offset higher production costs that it has yet to fully pass on to consumers, Chief Executive Mark Schneider told a German newspaper.

The increases will not be as steep as they were in 2022, but “we have some catching up to do over the full year,” Schneider was quoted as telling Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview due for publication on Sunday.

In the first nine months of 2022, the world’s biggest food group, which makes KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafe reported organic sales growth of 8.5 per cent, of which price rises accounted for 7.5 percentage points.

Inflation in many developed economies has been running at multi-decade highs, driven in large part by increases in prices of food and energy.

Related Posts

Lufthansa, Air France-KLM eye Flybe landing slots

Reuters News Service

Performance of Cyprus banks disappointing since 2015

Les Manison

High blood pressure? A heart app prescribes musical therapy

CM Guest Columnist

New algorithmic strategies from Cypriot startup Aieden help traders

Panis Pieri

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could yield more profits than Axie Infinity (AXS) and Filecoin (FIL) in the long run

CM Guest Columnist

Smartphone market continues to dwindle

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign