Daily News Briefing

In today’s episode, DISY leader Averof Neophytou met the two remaining candidates on Monday as the party continued to deliberate on its course in the presidential election following Neophytou’s exclusion from the final round, a decision that is expected today. In other news, the Cyprus government on Monday said it was saddened by the fatal earthquakes in Turkey and said it is ready to send help. Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, its spokesman Demetris Demetriou said: “It is a humanitarian issue and there is no room for politics in these cases.” And a 23-year-old man found guilty in a drug trafficking case involving around 13 kilograms of cannabis was sentenced to nine years in jail on Monday by the Larnaca criminal court.

