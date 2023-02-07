February 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Larnaca man wanted for €8,000 embezzlement fraud

Police were on Tuesday are investigating a case of embezzlement of approximately €8,000 through false representation.

According to the police, on January 31, a 41-year-old complainant reported that he had agreed in August to pay a man acting as representative of a parts import company the sum of €7,750 as a deposit.

Between August 20 and September 12, 2022, the complainant deposited the money into the suspect’s account for the items he believed had been ordered.

According to the complaint, the suspect, a Larnaca resident, also 41-years-old, kept postponing the delivery under various pretexts, and eventually stopped responding to the complainant’s calls.

An arrest warrant has been issued against the 41-year-old suspect and he is wanted.

