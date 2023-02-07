New exhibitions in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol

Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol welcome new art exhibitions this month that feature the works of students and groups of artists. In Larnaca, Lekfara lace is back in the spotlight as the annual exhibition Lefkart V returns. Back for its fifth edition, the exhibition is the artistic outcome of the programme Lefkara Lace-A Source of Inspiration funded by the cultural services of the ministry of education.
The programme aims to promote tangible cultural heritage and includes seminars on the historical development of Lefkara lace, its technique and its application to applied arts. Teachers and professors took part in the programme and this month it concludes with the exhibition which features the creations of their students based on the material of the seminars. The creative concept of the showcase is based on the promotion, distribution and support of the students’ artworks which were based on the art of Lefkara lace. This year the exhibition will take place at the Phivos Stavrides Foundation – Larnaka Archives in Larnaca from February 15 and will last for a whole month.
Limassol will also welcome a new exhibition on February 15 as the Limassol Municipal Arts Center- Apothikes Papadaki presents the group showcase See Through. Under the curation of Mariza Bargilly, eight artists who worked on portraiture and the human figure take part in the exhibition, highlighting different expressive means. The exhibition will be opened by Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides to welcome the public in exploring the art of Giorgos Gerontides, Savvas Georgiades, Andreas Karayian, Charitini Kyriakou, Stefanos Nearchou, Loukia Nikolaidou, Nikoletta Papamichael and Constantinos Stefanou.
Earlier on in the month, another group exhibition will open in Nicosia. Titled Small Artworks, Gloria Gallery will host the works of 15 painters from Wednesday onwards. Until February 24, Christos Andreou, Susan Vargas, Eugenia Vasiloudi, Georgios Gavriel, Doros Herakleous, Andreas Ion Makrides, Dimitris Michlis, Lefteris Olympios, Marion Paschali, George Pafitis, Myro Skapoulis, Olga Spanou, Rinos Stefanis, Mariam Souhanova-Foukara, and Garth Frost will exhibit different styles of painting as well as other art genres exploring various themes.
Lefkart V
Exhibition with student artwork based on the programme ‘Lefkara Lace-A Source of Inspiration’. February 15-March 15. Phivos Stavrides Foundation – Larnaka Archives, Larnaca. Opening night: 6pm. 10am-5pm. Closed on Sundays. Tel: 24-001502
See Through
Group art exhibition on portraiture and the human figure. February 15-March 18. Limassol Municipal Arts Center- Apothikes Papadaki, Limassol. Opening night: 7pm-10pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10am-6pm. Saturday:10am-2pm. Tel: 25-357700
Small Artworks
Group painting exhibition. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. February 8-24. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday: 5.30pm – 8pm, Tuesday – Friday: 10.30am-12.45pm and 5.30pm – 8pm. Saturday: 10.30am-12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605