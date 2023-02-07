February 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police urge caution on roads due to rockfalls, ice and snow

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

Heavy rain and ice during Monday night in the mountain villages of Paphos lead to rockfalls and dangerous road conditions in some areas, police announced on Tuesday.

According to the police, a rock slide occurred at sections of the Filousa-Arminos road, while caution is urged due to ice on the Statou-Panagia road, making parts of the road slippery.

The following roads to Troodos are closed to all vehicles: Platres-Troodos, Carvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos; and in Nicosia district: Palechori – Agros and Papoutsas – Alonas are also closed.

A number of roads are open only to vehicles equipped with four-wheel drive or snow chains and police urge the public to view updates before undertaking any travel, via their website at http://www.cypruspolicenews.com, at Facebook.com/cypolice, or at twitter .com/Cyprus_Police.

 



