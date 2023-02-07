February 7, 2023

Two suspects wanted for Polis Chrysochous petrol station theft

Police said on Tuesday they are looking for two people in connection with the burglary of a petrol station in Polis Chrysochous on Sunday night.

According to the police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou, the police have obtained testimony against a 25-year-old male and a 27-year-old female suspect, who are wanted.

The burglary was reported to police on Sunday at 22:30 by the owner of the petrol station after the alarm went off.

The owner arrived at his business to find the glass doors broken and a leather bag containing €3,000 missing and €300 stolen from the cash register, as well as cheques and bank documents.

CCTV footage showed the door had been rammed by a car, driven by a man in a hood. Police identified the car as stolen from Paphos on January 29.

Police later located the car abandoned near Yiolou. The vehicle was sealed and towed to the Polis Chrysochous police station to be examined.

