February 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Workshop at SPEL encourages adults to slow down

By Eleni Philippou045
stelios kallinikou flamingo theatre, 2019, video, 13' (film still)

Slowing down seems to be something that many adults want to do yet have trouble implementing. An event dedicated to exactly is coming soon to Nicosia. An upcoming workshop at SPEL State Gallery with museum educator Valia Matsentidou will focus on the practice of slowing down by taking visitors on an alternative tour of the museum and by engaging in creative activities.

“In the attention span era,” write the organisers in the event description, “workshop curator Valia Matsentidou invites university students, educators, teachers, professionals or not, artists or not, specialists or not – practically each and every adult visitor – to an alternative visit to the State Gallery of Contemporary Art – SPEL, with a central aim: to slow down. Throughout the workshop’s activities, participants will have the chance to slow down their pace, to engage experientially with the content of the exhibition In the Sea of the Setting Sun and to see selected artworks in various ways.

“How do you stand in front of an artwork?” they ask. “How much time do you dedicate to it? How do you feel in its presence? How many different ways are there to view it? Can you connect to an artwork without knowing anything about it or its creator? How does an artwork help you process the world around you, a world overwhelmed by images? And how does an artwork become an excuse for contemplation, communication and creation?”

The workshop in Greek will take place twice, first on Saturday 11 at 11am and then again on Wednesday 22 at 4pm. Participation is free, however pre-booking is necessary as places are limited.

 

Slow Down

Creative workshop for adults with museum educator Valia Matsentidou. February 11 (11am-1pm) and February 22 (4pm-6pm). State Gallery, Nicosia. Free. In Greek. Booking: 22-479600

 

Related Posts

Cyprus-China health agreement signed

Jonathan Shkurko

Eight day remand for 35kg of cannabis

Jonathan Shkurko

Old Nicosia building collapses

Jonathan Shkurko

Family from north among those killed in earthquake

Nikolaos Prakas

Putting kindness at the centre of leadership

Paul Lambis

Voting for Mavroyiannis will not mean an Akel government – Stefanou

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign