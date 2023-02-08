Daily News Briefing

February 8, 2023

In today’s episode, the marathon Disy political bureau meeting on Tuesday night called to settle its stance going into the second round of the presidential election eventually backed a free vote and a party place in the opposition.

Meanwhile, seven Turkish Cypriots were reported dead on Tuesday from the large-scale earthquakes that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria the day before, while efforts continued to uncover more survivors.

Elsewhere, Cypriot sommelier Sotiris Neophytidis will represent the island at the Best Sommelier of World contest in Paris, which started on Tuesday and will last until Sunday.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

