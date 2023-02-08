February 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Jessica Lange in film produced by Cyprus-based film company

By Antigoni Pitta
Jessica Lange

Cyprus-based production company Fetisoff Illusion – Europe is co-producing a screen adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s Pulitzer prize-winning play Long Day’s Journey Into Night, starring Jessica Lange, Ed Harris, Ben Foster and Colin Morgan.

This will be British theatre and opera director Jonathan Kent’s feature directorial debut. He also directed Jessica Lange in a production of the play on Broadway in 2016, which won her a Tony award.

According to Deadline, double Academy Award and five-time Golden Globe winner Lange will portray the “troubled, emotionally fragile and addiction-plagued Mary Tyrone” while four-time Oscar nominee Ed Harris will play her husband James, “a celebrated actor but failed property magnate – and a man with fears and regrets deeply rooted in his impoverished beginnings”.

Fetisoff Illusion-Europe is a production company based in Cyprus. Its founder Gleb Fetisov is known for producing Cannes Jury Prize winning 2017 Loveless as well as his involvement in other film projects such as Jon Favreau film Chef (2014).

Filmed on location in County Wicklow, Ireland, Long Day’s Journey Into Night is financed by Magnoliamae Films, BKStudios, Brouhaha Entertainment and Fetisoff Illusion. It is produced by Gabrielle Tana (Philomena), Bill Kenwright (Cheri) and Gleb Fetisov.

Filming has wrapped on the project, which is now in post-production and expected to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in autumn.

 

