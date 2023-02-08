Lidl boosts green credentials with ISO 50001 certificate

Lidl Cyprus continues to reduce its energy footprint while contributing to the protection of the environment on a daily basis.
This year, the company was also certified with the ISO 50001 for its energy management system, and for the first time, it attained green certificates for 100 per cent of the energy supplied by EAC.
Technical experts from the company DEKRA awarded Lidl Cyprus the globally-recognised ISO 50001 certification, provided by the independent International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), for the successful introduction of an efficient energy management system. With it, a total of 20 stores, one warehouse and one administration building were certified. Worldwide, Lidl already meets this international standard in 29 countries.
The maintenance of an energy management system and the gradual certification of Lidl’s subsidiary companies has the advantage of saving costs and protecting the environment in the long term. The objective of ISO 50001 is the continuous improvement of the company’s energy efficiency through measures, infrastructures and processes aimed at increasing energy efficiency and optimising energy use.
Examples of specific measures implemented by Lidl are the use of LED lighting, intelligent heating and air conditioning technology through a BMS system, training of employees in conscious energy consumption, installation of photovoltaic systems, installation of electric vehicle charging stations, use of natural refrigerants in refrigeration facilities of stores and warehouses, telemetry of energy consumption, etc.
Through the energy management procedures implemented by Lidl Cyprus, transparency of all of the company’s energy flows is created, making it possible to reveal cost-saving possibilities within the stores, warehouses and administration buildings. This leads to an increase in energy efficiency and, by extension, profitability.
Since 2013, all of Lidl’s subsidiary companies have successively received ISO 50001 certification. In total, 11,676 stores, 183 warehouses and 25 administration buildings have been certified according to ISO 50001 standards. At the same time, the company is strengthening its financing of green investments. Thus, for the first year, Lidl Cyprus secures guarantees of origin (Green Certificates) for 100 per cent of the energy supplied by the EAC.
Green Certificates demonstrate the company’s commitment to reducing its energy footprint and minimising its CO2 emissions. Through EAC’s energy services for businesses, it is ensured that, for the electricity consumed, an equal amount of “green” energy has been produced via use of Renewable Energy Sources.
Specifically, over the period January 1-December 31, 2022, 16,000 Guarantees of Origin were revoked on behalf of Lidl Cyprus, for an equal amount of electricity produced by the RES and Energy Conservation Fund, corresponding to 100 per cent of the energy provided by the EAC in the corresponding time period.
