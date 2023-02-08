More exhibitions opening around the island

More and more art exhibitions open islandwide this month with three more coming to the local art scene. The Common Room next to Prozak kafeneio in Nicosia will showcase the first solo exhibition of Robert Der Arakelian titled typogramika from Thursday. The exhibition will run until February 16 featuring the artist’s latest works.
Der Arakelian’s newest work is heavily based on dry-transfers such as Letraset and Mecanorma along with other typographic elements and images he has collected over the last 20 years. The work displays his appreciation of the Greek and English alphabet, different fonts and the use of colour.
In Larnaca, The O Gallery will welcome Vasilis Matosian as he presents his fourth solo exhibition titled Rainbow’s End; Still Lifes and a Smile. The exhibition will open on Friday and will run until early March. Writing about the exhibition, art historian Julian Bell says: “With this recent venture, Matosian declares that whatever the size of his canvases, the agenda of his art is panoramic. It encompasses not only what our hands and eyes agree upon (these bowls, these vases) but our phantom limbs: it includes dark matter in its physics. Subtly, the precarious and translucent gestures of Smile seep into the patient, concrete impastos of the still lives and complement them. What the painter had looked at is not actually here, no more than are his memories. What actually is here, these canvases, can no more be accounted for than can the urge to sing. Painting is the impossible place where these vertiginous thoughts meet: a ‘rainbow’s end’, therefore.”
Back in the capital city, another art exhibition will open a little later in the month. Seeing Beyond is a three-day exhibition created with the aim to empower young artists and to reflect on the connection between architecture and social issues according to the different interpretations of the three artists. Abdul Gany Bande is a recycling street artist, Cindy Chehab is a film maker and Adele Mella is a photographer.
The exhibition will be hosted at sneakpeak multispace in the old town and will host an opening event on February 17 and a screening and Q&A session with Cindy Chehab on February 18 at 6.30pm before it concludes on Sunday 19.
Typogramika
First solo exhibition of Robert Der Arakelian. February 9-16. Common Room, Prozak, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm. 4pm-10pm. Tel: 22-104244
Rainbow’s End; Still Lifes and a Smile
Fourth solo exhibition by Vasilis Matosian. February 10-March 3. The O Gallery, Larnaca. Opening night: 7pm. Tuesday-Saturday: 10am-1pm and 4pm-7pm. Sunday: 3pm-7pm. Tel: 99-659202
Seeing Beyond
Exhibition with 3 artists on the connection between architecture and social issues. February 17-19. sneakpeak multispace, Nicosia. Opening night: 8pm-11pm. 11am-9pm. Facebook event: Seeing Beyond