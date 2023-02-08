February 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Troodos roads closed due to snow

By Jonathan Shkurko0174
Troodos, roads, snow, winter, closed
File photo (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Due to the severe accumulation of snow, police closed the mountain roads of Troodos and Machaira and limited the traffic on the mountain roads of Limassol and Paphos to four-wheel-drive vehicles or to cars with snow chains mounted.

In particular, the Platres-Troodos, Karvouna-Troodo and Prodromos-Troodos roads have been closed since 6am on Wednesday, along with the the Farmaka-Odos, Odos-Melini-Ora, Vavatsinia-Lefkara and Ayioi Vavatsinias-Vavatsinia on the Machaira trail.

The following roads in the Limassol district are open to four-wheel-drive vehicles or to cars with snow chain: Saittas-Kato Amiantos, Saittas-Platres, Platres-Moniati, Platres-Prodromos, Platres-Pera Pedi, Platres and Papoutsa-Agros and Kyperounta, Agros and Prodromos and Lemythos, Pedoulas-Prodromos, Pedoulas-Moutoulas, Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Kakopetria-Karvouna, Kakopetria-Spilia, Kampos-Kykkos-Yerakion and Kampos-Tsiakkistra.

In the Paphos, the open roads are Panagia-Statos and Stavros Psokas, Ayios Nicolaos-Omodos.

Related Posts

Archbishop says people should vote as they please

Andria Kades

Mavroyiannis meets with Achilleas Demetriades

Andria Kades

Fire department receives 14 calls for help in 24 hours

Antigoni Pitta

Second-hand bookseller finds other worlds through language

Theo Panayides

Police warn of new SMS scam

Nick Theodoulou

More exhibitions opening around the island

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign