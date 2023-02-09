Fengaros High 2023: Calling young and emerging artists

Louvana Records and Fengaros Festival will hold Fengaros High 2023 for the first time this year. Calling those born after January 1, 2004, this initiative aims to provide a platform of expression to young and emerging artists to present their original work, thus giving them the impetus and inspiration to work professionally in the music sector in the future.
Artists can submit an application to participate in Fengaros High 2023. This proposal will enable the artists to introduce themselves by including their audio-visual material, promotional content and technical specifications. The deadline for applications is March 31, 2023 (www.fengaros.com/high).
Next, of those who applied, 12 bands and/or solo acts will be selected to participate in live auditions, in the form of a short concert. The artists will have to present their original work in front of the artistic committee, which will consider elements such as stage presence, technical ability, crowd engagement and musicality.
Six bands and/or solo acts selected by the artistic committee will present their original music live on June 24 at the Dali Amphitheatre. This final concert will take place in true Fengaros Festival fashion and will be open to the public, inviting them to check out the new generation of Cypriot artists. The event will be headlined by the up and coming artist Della and will be presented by actress Polyxenie Savva.
During the concert, once all six bands and/or solo acts have performed, a live voting process will be held by the audience, and in combination with the voting of the artistic committee one act will be voted as the winner. This band or solo act will be awarded a free professional recording of their original music at Studio eleven63 in Nicosia, with engineer Andreas Trachonitis and producer Lefteris Moumtzis. On top of all this, the winning band and/or solo act will be given the opportunity to perform at Fengaros Festival this summer, between August 3-5. They will also have the chance to air their music on Deejay 93.5, on Jimmy D’s show Eclectic Weekend.
Ιn addition, all six participating bands and/or solo acts will have one of their songs professionally filmed and recorded during their performance. These six songs will be then disseminated through the Louvana Records YouTube channel.
Fengaros High 2023
Deadline for applications: March 31. Live Auditions: April 19 and 20. Concert: June 24. Dali Amphitheater, Nicosia. Application Form: www.fengaros.com/high