Hope For Children CRC Policy Center upgrades online presence

The humanitarian organisation Hope For Children CRC Policy Center (HFC) has welcomed 2023 with an upgraded online presence, in efforts to further strengthen the strategic imprinting of its purpose, focus and programmes. HFC has marked15 years of operation supporting thousands of children via multi-faceted initiatives aiming to defend and promote their human rights. Its upgraded image signifies the reinforcement of the organisation’s values and contributes to the support of its projects.
The new website in the HFC colours includes enhanced content in both Greek and English, modern design, improved functions, and user-friendly approaches, responsive to all digital platforms and devices. The new site also gives each visitor the opportunity to quickly discover HFC’s history, values, and philosophy, as well as detailed information related to the implementation of its actions and programmes.
Thanks to the chat function, children and/or adults can seek support and/or guidance anonymously if they wish to express any issues of concern. Also via the new website, users can easily access HFC’s e-shop and support the organisation’s work by donations or by registering as volunteers and collaborators.
IDEASEVEN designed and developed the new website as part of the company’s CSR policy, while Purpose Communications oversaw the implementation process, as well as the rebrand of the organisation’s identity.
Hope for Children CRC Policy Center aims to further establish its online presence via a modern digital environment, facilitating public access regarding issues relevant to the organisation and its purpose, which prioritises children’s welfare, education, psychosocial and legal support, as well as the prevention of any kind of abuse against children. The Standards and Principles of the United Nations International Convention on the Rights of the Child and the European Law have formed the axis of HFC’s actions since its establishment.
“We have chosen to give a substantial regeneration to both the identity of the organisation and our online presence, presenting even more comprehensively the work produced by the specialised team of HFC,” noted the organisation’s CEO Andria Neocleous.
“Our objective is to facilitate the wider public, as well as private and public bodies to appreciate our multi-level activity, so that they can contribute to this effort in their own way.
“During the design of our website, we have given particular emphasis to the child-friendly navigation,” she continued. “I would like to extend special thanks to the IDEASEVEN team, who generously offered the design and development of our website free of charge, as well as Purpose Communications for navigating all parties involved to achieve this result today.”