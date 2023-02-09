February 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

More Spanish film screenings in Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou052
sentimental

Three more evenings of Spanish-language cinema will arrive shortly to entertain Nicosia. Organised by the Embassy of Spain, the Nicosia Cervantes Institute and The Friends of Cinema Society, the film screenings will take place at the Cultural Centre of the European University, in their original Spanish.

Coming up first, on Friday, is the 2020 Spanish comedy film Sentimental (The People Upstairs), screened at 8.30pm. Nominated for five Goya Awards and four Feroz Awards, the film follows two couples that explore the complexities of modern-day relationships. The following screening on February 24 has a darker feel to it as its main character is a 15-year-old pregnant girl who lives in a centre for juvenile offenders and is offered a peculiar proposition. An educator and his wife invite the teenager to secretly move into their house until she gives birth, on the condition that they keep her baby. La Hija (The Daughter) is a thriller/drama film, released in 2021 under the direction of Manuel Martín Cuenca.

Finally, on February 28, the internationally co-produced Galician language drama film O Que Arde (Fire Will Come) will be screened. The film shows the life of a formerly convicted arsonist who returns to his rural hometown to his ageing mother in pursuit of a regular lifestyle after serving his time in jail. He tries to adapt to daily farm life and cope with the villagers’ memories of his past actions. However, soon a new wildfire storms the region. The film garnered 18 awards and 32 nominations at film festivals.

 

Spanish Film Screenings

Sentimental. February 10. La Hija. February 24. O Que Arde. February 28. Cultural Centre of the European University, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. In Spanish with Greek subtitles. www.ofk.org.cy

Related Posts

Anastasiades has ‘productive discussion’ with Zelenskiy

Elias Hazou

Elam opts for conscience vote in second round

Elias Hazou

Cypriot rescue team will not be travelling to Turkey (Update)

Nikolaos Prakas

Larnaca port workers end strike

Elias Hazou

Disy sinks deeper into division

Jean Christou

Tourism initiatives for most ‘instagrammable’ village in Cyprus

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign