February 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Routine traffic stop uncovers methamphetamine, cannabis and cocaine

By Staff Reporter
Three men were arrested in Nicosia on Wednesday night after a routine traffic stop uncovered methamphetamine, cannabis and cocaine.

The 22-year-old driver was asked to pull over at 8:30pm and a subsequent police check uncovered four packages which contained 160g of what is believed to be methamphetamine. Three packages containing about 46g of cocaine were also found.

Further checks of the car yielded two phones, precision weighing scales and cash.

The driver also tested positive for drugs after a narcotest.

The 54-year-old passenger of the car had his house checked by drug squad (Ykan) officers who found a 46-year-old present there.

Checks at the home uncovered small amounts of cocaine and cannabis, to which the 46-year-old admitted as being his.

All three men were arrested and investigations are ongoing.

