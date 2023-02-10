February 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ballot boxes for Sunday’s election collected

By Nick Theodoulou046
The voting hours for Sunday’s presidential elections are between 7am until 12 noon, followed by a break of an hour – resuming at 1pm until 6pm.

The chief returning officer said on Friday that in exceptional circumstances a voting centre may extend its hours until 9pm, if there are significant queues.

He strongly urged, however, that all voters arrive in a timely manner.

Voting centres abroad are to close by 6pm Cyprus time.

He was commenting after ballot boxes for the second round were collected by presiding officers on Friday morning.

A total of 561,033 people are registered to vote, who will exercise that right in 1,113 polling stations around the island.

There will also be 35 polling stations abroad.

Voters are reminded that the correct way of marking their preferred candidate on the ballot is by marking it with an X, a plus sign or a tick.

