February 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Cyprus News Digest: Andreas Mavroyiannis talks about the policies he will implement if elected

By Rosie Charalambous00
ΕΘΝΙΚΟ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟ ΑΝΔΡΕΑΣ ΜΑΥΡΟΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
Andreas Mavroyiannis

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • We quiz presidential candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis about the policies he will implement if elected
  • A political analyst discusses the implications of the first round results, and what we might expect in Sunday’s 2nd round

Also available HERE

 

