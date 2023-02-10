Daily News Briefing

February 10, 2023

In today’s episode, President Nicos Anastasiades may take a public position in relation to the situation shaping up in the second round of the elections on Sunday after ruling Disy decided that party members should adopt a conscience vote between Nikos Christodoulides and Akel-backed Andreas Mavroyiannis.

Meanwhile, hope is dwindling for the group of Turkish Cypriots trapped under the rubble of the Isias hotel in Adiyaman, who are yet to be recovered, the north’s ‘education minister’ Nazim Cavusoglu said, four days after the catastrophic earthquake.

Elsewhere, Troodos was hit with a 20-year record deep freeze as temperatures dropped to -12.5 Celsius overnight on Wednesday.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

