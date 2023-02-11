February 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Alleged labour exploitation on livestock farm

By Nick Theodoulou010
File photo

Fourteen migrants have been relocated to state protection centres after a coordinated crackdown on a Famagusta livestock farm accused of labour exploitation.

The police said on Saturday that they received a tip-off on Wednesday that migrant workers were being exploited at the site in questions.

“Fourteen migrants with signs of exploitation were transferred to a safe location to support and assist them,” the police said.

British bases officers, migration department officials and labour department inspection personnel, among others, all took part in the crackdown.

Local media reported that an Albanian worker contacted the authorities where he alleged that the boss was failing to compensate them. He further claimed that the workers, many understood to be from India, were forced to live in unsuitable conditions.

