February 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Foreign leaders congratulate Christodoulides on win

By Nikolaos Prakas
Christodoulides casting his vote earlier in the day

Foreign leaders and other officials congratulated president-elect Nikos Christodoulides on Sunday evening following his victory in the second round of the presidential elections.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola sent congratulatory messages to the president-elect.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou also sent missives as did Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias and former President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Christodoulides, who secured 51.97 in the second round of voting, was also congratulated by the Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Robert Menendez and the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, arrangements are underway for a call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Cyprus’ Archbishop Georgios and Cyprus’ House President Annita Demetriou have also conveyed their congratulations to the president-elect, as did President Nicos Anastasiades.

